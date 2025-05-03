Türkiye’s defense and aviation exports soar to record high in April

Türkiye's defense and aviation exports saw new peaks in April, the head of the country’s Defense Industries Secretariat announced Friday.

"In April 2025, our defense and aerospace industry exported $539 million worth of goods, up 54%," Haluk Gorgun said on X, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Exports jumped 67% this January-April to $2.24 billion, while the total for the last 12 months rose 42% to $7.64 billion.

"These figures are not just a momentary success; they are an indication of a rise that is sustained with determination and supported by strategic steps," Gorgun said.

"The Defense Industries Secretariat is working with all our might to ensure the sustainability of exports with high technology-based, high value-added products," he added.

Türkiye's defense and aviation sectors continue to post historical growth and successes as their products spread across the globe.

From the prominent UAVs (drones) Bayraktar TB2, Akinci, and Anka, to armored land vehicles and warships, the sectors has seen immense growth in recent years.

News.Az