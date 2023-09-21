Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye's defense minister congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

  • Politics
  • Share
Türkiye's defense minister congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

Türkiye's Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Thursday made a phone call to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Yasar Güler congratulated Minister Hasanov on the successful completion of anti-terror measures and noted that Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov spoke about the military successes achieved in all directions in a short period of time during local anti-terror measures carried out in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

The defense minister emphasized that the heroism, bravery, and professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrated during the anti-terror measures are highly appreciated by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, a detailed exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest took place.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      