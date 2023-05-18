Türkiye’s embassy appeals to Turkish citizens in Azerbaijan concerning elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Embassy in Baku has appealed to the citizens living in Azerbaijan in connection with the second round of the presidential elections, News.Az reports.

“Four ballot boxes will be installed at the embassy on May 20 and 21, and one ballot box will be installed on May 22,” the embassy said on Twitter.

The voting of Turkish citizens in Azerbaijan in the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye will be held on May 20-22 in the buildings of the embassy in Baku, Consulate General of the country in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

News.Az