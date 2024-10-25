Türkiye’s Erdogan accuses US of using terrorists for security of Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States of using terrorist organizations in the Middle East for the security of Israel.

"It is now a known fact that the US uses terrorist organizations in the region for its own interests and for the security of Israel," Erdogan told journalists on board the presidential plane returning from Russia after BRICS summit, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He said Türkiye has launched an initiative under the UN to impose comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.Erdogan underlined that the number of countries supporting Ankara's call for arms embargo on Israel is growing."We hope to succeed in this as Alliance of Humanity and open the door for lasting peace," he added.About the PKK terror attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara , which killed five people and injured 22 others, he noted that Türkiye continues its efforts to "completely dry up terrorism at its source."After the attack, the Turkish military and intelligence agency launched airstrikes on PKK/YPG positions in northern Iraq and Syria."Terrorists are puppets. Our goal is a Türkiye without terrorism," Erdogan said, and added: "We will not compromise on this.""PYD/YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group, destined to be abandoned, left isolated," he added.

News.Az