Türkiye’s KIZILELMA becomes first UAV to hit jet target - VIDEO

Türkiye’s uncrewed fighter jet Bayraktar KIZILELMA has made global aviation history by becoming the first UAV to fire a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile at a jet-powered target aircraft. During a test off the Sinop coast, the aircraft launched the domestically produced GOKDOGAN missile, which struck the high-speed target with precise accuracy.

Baykar announced that the missile was fired after the target was detected and tracked using ASELSAN’s MURAD AESA radar. It marks the first time a national aircraft in Türkiye has fired a locally developed air-to-air missile guided by a national radar at an aerial target, confirming KIZILELMA’s status as the world’s first uncrewed platform with verified air-to-air combat capability, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The test also featured five F-16s from Merzifon Air Base flying in formation with KIZILELMA, showcasing Türkiye’s advancing crewed-uncrewed combat concepts. A Bayraktar AKINCI UAV recorded the mission from the air.

KIZILELMA’s advanced design, including a low radar cross-section and long-range sensor systems, allows it to detect enemy aircraft without being easily seen. The platform integrates the MURAD AESA radar, TOYGUN targeting system and can deploy a wide range of Turkish-made munitions. It has previously demonstrated accuracy with TOLUN and TEBER-82 strikes.

The successful air-to-air engagement expands KIZILELMA’s operational role in Türkiye’s defense strategy, showing its capability in both air-to-ground and air-to-air missions. Baykar, which self-finances its UAV programs, continues to lead Türkiye’s defense exports, generating $1.8 billion in revenue annually and signing deals for its UAVs with dozens of countries.

 


