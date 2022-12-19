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Kizilelma
Tag:
Kizilelma
Türkiye's KIZILELMA completes world’s 1st autonomous close-formation flight -
VIDEO
29 Dec 2025-10:26
Türkiye’s KIZILELMA becomes first UAV to hit jet target -
VIDEO
01 Dec 2025-09:45
Turkish unmanned fighter Kızılelma achieves landmark F-16 target lock test
20 Nov 2025-15:34
President: I do hope that Kizilelma will be in the skies of Azerbaijan in the near future
29 Apr 2023-04:54
In Photos:
Maiden flight of 1st Türkiye-made jet Bayraktar Kızılelma
19 Dec 2022-17:00
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