Türkiye’s renewable energy share surpasses 60%, Erdogan tells UN Climate Summit

Türkiye has boosted the share of renewable energy in its total installed capacity to more than 60% this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced during his address at the UN Climate Summit in New York.

“While increasing the share of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, we are expanding low-carbon technologies in industry,” Erdogan said, stressing that the country remains committed to its net zero emissions target for 2053, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The president outlined several initiatives, including plans to launch an emissions trading system, adopt a green finance strategy, and establish a national green taxonomy. He said Türkiye’s climate roadmap is built on seven pillars: energy, industry, buildings, transportation, waste, agriculture, and forestry.

Erdogan noted that through economic and environmental reforms, Türkiye aims to cut emissions by 466 million tons by 2035 and reduce overall emissions to 643 million tons. He also expressed the country’s readiness to host the COP31 summit in 2026.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdogan spoke to reporters at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York. He confirmed that after meeting with Vietnam’s leader, he will travel to Washington for a detailed meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asked about expectations ahead of the talks, Erdogan said:

“Can you talk about something that hasn’t happened yet? Let’s meet first. After the meeting, we will share with you what we discussed and the results we achieved.”

