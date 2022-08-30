Türkiye’s Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijan Military Institute

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of 30 August - Victory Day of the fraternal Republic of Türkiye was held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the memory of great leaders Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was honored with observing a minute of silence, and the national anthems of both countries were performed.

Then a video about the Turkish Independence War was shown.

Speakers at the event spoke about the history of Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal and friendly relations and highlighted that August 30 is one of the most important days in Türkiye. The importance of frequently holding such significant events in our countries was also stressed.

The exceptional role of the heads of state in bringing relations between the countries to the current level of friendship, brotherhood, and a strategic alliance was emphasized.

In the end, patriotic songs were performed and poems were recited.

News.Az