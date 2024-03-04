Turkmenistan may become a full member of OTS in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan may become a full member of the Organization of Turkic States in 2024. Perhaps this will be announced during the Summit of Heads of State in Ashgabat, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi," this was stated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, answering questions from journalists during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Türkiye, News.az reports citing TurkmenPortal.

The head of the highest body of people's power of Turkmenistan also noted that the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed a desire to take part in the upcoming Summit in Ashgabat.

Recall that Turkmenistan currently has observer status in the Organization of Turkic States.

