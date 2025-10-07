Turkmenistan to build mosque in Fuzuli

On October 7 in Gabala, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, attended a ceremony — held in an online format — to lay the foundation stone for a mosque to be built by Turkmenistan in Fuzuli.

Other heads of state and government participating in the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala also joined the ceremony, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The mosque complex to be constructed in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan will cover an area of over one hectare. The building will feature two 40-meter-high minarets and a main dome reaching 30 meters in height. The mosque will accommodate up to 500 worshippers at a time.

Member and observer states of the OTS are also contributing to the restoration efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur initiated by the Azerbaijani state. These contributions include the construction of this mosque in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan, the Mirzo Ulugbek School built by Uzbekistan in Fuzuli, the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center constructed by Kazakhstan in Fuzuli, the Manas School built by Kyrgyzstan in Aghdam, the school building under construction in Jabrayil by Hungary, as well as the participation of Turkish companies in the construction of numerous tunnels, bridges, and roads.