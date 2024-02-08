TURKPA representative praises excellent organization of Azerbaijan’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Osman Mesten has praised the excellent organization of the snap presidential election held in Azerbaijan as he addressed the press conference Thursday on the results of the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

He noted that the elections had been conducted in compliance with the legislation of Azerbaijan and international standards.

Osman Mesten described the election process in the liberated territories as a milestone event for both Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“All the necessary conditions have been created for disabled people and visually impaired persons at all the polling stations for their voting. Moreover, ballot boxes were delivered to the homes of those who could not come to the polling stations,” he added.

News.Az