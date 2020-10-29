TURKPA Secretary General condemns attacks on Azerbaijani cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA) Altynbek Mamaiusupov strongly condemns ongoing inhuman actions committed by the Armenian armed forces against civilians in the Azerbaijani cities of Barda and Tartar.

Secretary General emphasized that this can be assessed as an action against humanity and gross violation of all existing norms of international humanitarian law. In this regard, TURKPA reaffirms its commitment to the principles of international law and strongly supports the earliest settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Secretary General extended his deepest condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the loss of lives and wished the injured a fast recovery.

News.Az

News.Az