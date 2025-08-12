Tusk urges Poland not to let Russia drive wedge between Warsaw and Kyiv

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned Tuesday that Russia is attempting to sow discord between Poland and Ukraine ahead of critical peace talks. The comments came after a controversy erupted over a concert attendee waving the red and black flag of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) at Warsaw’s National Stadium.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters since Russia’s invasion in 2022. However, tensions have occasionally surfaced, fueled by historical grievances related to World War II-era massacres and growing domestic fatigue over the influx of Ukrainian refugees. These strains have emboldened Poland’s far-right factions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The UPA flag, seen by many Poles as a symbol linked to the 1943-1945 Volhynia massacres of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists, sparked outrage on social media. In response, Tusk urged both Poles and Ukrainians to avoid division in the lead-up to a key summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“It is vital for Polish security that Putin does not receive any gifts ahead of these talks, and a conflict between Ukrainians and Poles would be exactly that,” Tusk said during a government meeting. “This is precisely the goal of Russian agents and their activities in Poland.”

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ahead of the summit, European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are scheduled to speak with Trump on Wednesday, amid concerns Washington might push unfavorable peace terms on Kyiv.

During the concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh, Warsaw police detained 109 people for offenses ranging from drug possession to assaulting security staff. Authorities have initiated deportation procedures for 63 individuals—57 Ukrainians and six Belarusians.

The Ukrainian man filmed waving the controversial UPA flag later apologized on social media, stating he intended only to show support for his country.

