Twitter drama continues with blue-tick confusion

More turmoil is surrounding Elon Musk and Twitter, as high-profile staff quit and the rules about verified accounts keep changing, News.az reports citing BBC.

People on and off the platform have been raising concerns about the direction Twitter is going in under its new billionaire leader.

And the grey "Official" badges returned less than two days after being removed.

Some users are reporting that the sign-up option for Twitter Blue subscription has disappeared a day after going live.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission said it was watching events with "deep concern".

During his first few weeks as CEO, Mr Musk laid off some 3,700 workers - but had not spoken to the majority of staff who remained at Twitter.

His first email to employees warned: "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed."

"Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn," he said.

