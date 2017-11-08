Two Armenians arrested in connection with apartment burglary in Glendale

US authorities suspect two adult men and one male juvenile were responsible for a residential burglary that occurred at a Glendale apartment Monday morning.

It was noted that two of the suspects are Armenians, Glendale News-Press reported.

According to news.am, a witness called the Glendale Police Department around 9 a.m. after spotting three people entering the apartment in the 300 block of North Kenwood Street though a back area. Sgt. Daniel Suttles, a spokesman for the department, said the three subsequently fled the area in a vehicle.

However, he said they were stopped a short distance away at the Whole Foods at 331 N. Glendale Ave., and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

“There was evidence taken from the home that was found in the car,” Suttles said.

Police have only released the names of the two adults, both Glendale residents, 20-year-old Gagik Sarkisjan and 18-year-old Narek Martirosyan.

