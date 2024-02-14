Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers reach semifinal of European championships

Azerbaijani female wrestlers Mariya Stadnik and Alyona Kolesnik have progressed to the semifinal of the 2024 European Championship taking place in Bucharest, Romania on February 12-18.

Stadnik will next face Ukrainian Oksana Livach, while Kolesnik will lock horns with Polish Gil Patrycja.

