Two children injured in Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Russia launched a major overnight airstrike on the eastern Ukrainian town of Lozova, injuring several people, including two children, in what local officials described as the town’s largest attack since the war began.

“Critical infrastructure, apartment buildings, and private homes have been damaged,” said Serhiy Zelenskyy, head of Lozova’s city council, in a message posted on Telegram Tuesday morning, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zelenskyy reported that parts of the town—located in the southern part of the Kharkiv region—were left without electricity and water as a result of the strike. He did not provide an exact number of injured but confirmed that children were among the wounded.

“Lozova has endured the largest attack since the beginning of the war,” he wrote. “We will persevere!”

The town had a pre-war population of around 55,000. The full scale of the damage from the drone strikes remains unclear.

