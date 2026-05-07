Two drones from Russia crash in Latvia

Two drones from Russia crash in Latvia

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Two drones entered NATO ‌member Latvia from Russia and crashed, the Latvian army said on Thursday morning.

One of the drones crashed into an ​oil storage facility in Rezekne, about 40 ​km (25 miles) from the Russian border, said national ⁠broadcaster LSM, quoting the police , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

A fire at ​the site was no longer burning by the time ​firefighters arrived, it said.

The Latvian authorities have issued drone alerts to residents along the Russian border at 4:09 a.m. local ​time (0109 GMT) on Thursday, asking them to ​stay indoors.

News.Az