Two drones from Russia crash in Latvia
Source: Reuters
Two drones entered NATO member Latvia from Russia and crashed, the Latvian army said on Thursday morning.
One of the drones crashed into an oil storage facility in Rezekne, about 40 km (25 miles) from the Russian border, said national broadcaster LSM, quoting the police , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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A fire at the site was no longer burning by the time firefighters arrived, it said.
The Latvian authorities have issued drone alerts to residents along the Russian border at 4:09 a.m. local time (0109 GMT) on Thursday, asking them to stay indoors.
By Faig Mahmudov