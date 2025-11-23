Two Formula 1 drivers disqualified for technical violations

Australian driver Oscar Piastri (right) and McLaren teammate Lando Norris (left) have each won a grand prix to start the F1 season. (Getty Images: Formula 1/Bryn Lennon)

FIA stewards have officially disqualified Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The decision was made after confirmation of a technical violation - excessive wear on the skid plate on the bottom of both McLaren cars, News.Az reports.

"The rear slats on the cars of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were measured with a Mitutoyo micrometer and found to be thinner than the minimum permitted 9 mm. The corresponding measurements are: right side front – 8.88 mm, right side rear – 8.93 mm," the statement reads.

As a result of this decision, the points earned by both drivers in Las Vegas were cancelled.

Including his disqualification, Norris leads the drivers' standings with 390 points. Piastri is second, and Max Verstappen is third. Both drivers have 366 points.

It's worth noting that Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Norris finished second, George Russell (Mercedes) third, and Piastri fourth.

News.Az