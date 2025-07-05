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Oscar Piastri
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Oscar Piastri
The start of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix was delayed due to an accident
29 Mar 2026-10:23
Russell takes Sprint pole in China as Mercedes lock front row
13 Mar 2026-15:31
Piastri edges Norris for Qatar pole after sprint win tightens title race
30 Nov 2025-13:05
Two Formula 1 drivers disqualified for technical violations
23 Nov 2025-15:12
Verstappen snatches pole from Sainz as Piastri crashes in dramatic Baku qualifying
21 Sep 2025-16:06
Norris fastest in Azerbaijan GP First Practice ahead of Piastri, Leclerc
19 Sep 2025-14:54
Verstappen clinches victory at the F1 Italian Grand Prix
07 Sep 2025-19:04
Piastri wins Dutch GP, extending his championship lead as Norris retires
31 Aug 2025-20:00
Oscar Piastri dominates Belgian GP to take victory and extend F1 championship lead
27 Jul 2025-20:24
Leclerc edges out Piastri, Verstappen during final Silverstone practice
05 Jul 2025-17:20
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