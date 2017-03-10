Two injured in grenade blasts in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred in the teahouse in Ismayilli, APA’s regional bureau reports.

The incident was registered in one of the teahouses located near the central bazaar, APA reports.



According to witnesses, someone went into the teahouse and threw a grenade to people.



As a result of the incident, resident of Guneshli village Safa Malikov, 31 and resident of the village of Yukharibas Aslan Haydarli, 23 were injured. The injured were taken into hispital.



In connection with the incident, a resident of the city of Ismayilli Zakir Kazimov, 48 was detained. An investigation is under way on the fact.

News.Az

