Two killed in Florida State University shooting - UPDATED

Law enforcement work the scene at the Florida State University campus on Thursday. Photo: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat/USA Today Network/Imagn Images

At least two people were killed in a shooting Thursday at Florida State University's campus in the city of Tallahassee, its president announced.

"Two have died. Five other innocents are being treated for their injuries," Richard McCullough said at a news conference, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Calling it a "tragic day" for the university, he said: "We're absolutely heartbroken by the violence that occurred on our campus earlier today."

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said the shooter is the 20-year-old son of a deputy who has been with the department for 18 years.

He was identified as Phoenix Ikner, who used his mother's weapon.

The officials did not give further information about the victims.

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the incident.

"It's a shame. It’s a horrible thing…We'll have more to say about it later," he told reporters.

The FBI said it is responding and assisting local law enforcement partners.

The school announced that all classes and university events scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled.

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting that took place Thursday at Florida State University in Tallahassee, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

One person is in critical condition and five are in serious condition, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The number of injured is subject to change, sources told ABC News, as law enforcement is actively searching to determine how many might be injured.

The university said "law enforcement has neutralized the threat" and Tallahassee police said the campus has been secured.

The shooting took place near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to shelter in place.

Sophomore Paula Maldonado told ABC News she was in class near the Student Union when she heard what sounded like yelling outside.

"Right after, the active threat alarm went off," she said. "Everyone in my class quickly turned off the lights, put desks to block off the door and hid by the front of the classroom."

"We were quiet and some were whispering," Maldonado said. "Some were also crying and helping each other. Like a student next to me told me to put my backpack in front of me to protect myself."

"A cop came inside and I thought it was the shooter, so it was very scary. But after a couple of minutes another cop came back in and told us to go outside with our hands up, Maldonado said.

Student Daniella Streety told ABC News she was in the building across the street from the Student Union when alert sirens started blaring, and people who were standing outside ran into her building.

Students then fled from the Student Union as law enforcement flooded the scene, she said.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting in South Florida in 2018, said some of Jaime's classmates now attend FSU.

"Incredibly, some of them were just a part of their 2nd school shooting and some were in the student union today," Guttenberg, who has become a gun reform supporter, wrote on social media. "As a father, all I ever wanted after the Parkland shooting was to help our children be safe. Sadly, because of the many people who refuse to do the right things about reducing gun violence, I am not surprised by what happened today."

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "My heart breaks for the students, their families, and faculty at Florida State University. There is no place in American society for violence. Our entire nation is praying for the victims and their families."

FSU said classes are canceled through Friday.

Leon County public schools were placed "on lockout as a precaution," according to the school district.

