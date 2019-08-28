Yandex metrika counter

Two killed, one injured in shipyard fire in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod

A fire broke out at the Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, killing two people and leaving one injured, a shipyard spokesperson said o

"The fire affected three of the shipyard’s workers, two of them died. The fire has been contained. The injured person is being treated. A special commission has been created to determine the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.

She added that the fire had been caused by an oxygen explosion on a bulk carrier under construction. "The fire broke out at 08:23 on a Project RSD59 bulk carrier under construction following an oxygen explosion in the bow thruster room," the spokesperson said.

