Two militants killed in police shootout in Dagestan

Two militants killed in police shootout in Dagestan
Two militants were killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers in Russia’s Dagestan Republic.

Preliminary reports indicate that two unidentified individuals opened fire on police officers in the Karabudakhkent district. Security forces returned fire, killing both suspects at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities confirmed that a criminal case has been opened to investigate the incident. No further details about the identities of the militants or possible casualties among law enforcement have been released.

Dagestan, located in Russia’s North Caucasus region, has periodically seen security operations linked to militant activity. Investigations into the latest incident are ongoing.

 
 
 

By Aysel Mammadzada

