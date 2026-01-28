Syria's Sharaa arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin - VIDEO

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Syrian leader's plane touched down at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The footage shows al-Sharaa being met at the ramp by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and others.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa greeted at Vnukovo airport ahead of talks with Putin https://t.co/3hmMW8jPLI pic.twitter.com/ztpcoLpEXI — RT (@RT_com) January 28, 2026

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold talks with his Syrian counterpart on January 28 to discuss the state of relations and their development prospects in various fields, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Al-Sharaa paid a working visit to Russia last October.

