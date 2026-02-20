Two missing after cargo ship collides with fishing boat off central Japan

Two people are missing after a cargo ship collided with a recreational fishing boat off the coast of central Japan’s Mie Prefecture on Friday.

The Japan Coast Guard said a 499-ton cargo vessel struck the smaller fishing boat shortly before 1 p.m. local time in waters off the city of Toba. The impact caused the recreational vessel to capsize, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Thirteen people were aboard the fishing boat when the collision occurred. Eleven were rescued by nearby ships and other vessels operating in the area, while two individuals remain unaccounted for.

Aerial footage aired by NHK showed the fishing boat split into two sections and heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

The coast guard continues search and rescue efforts and has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

