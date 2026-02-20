Iran fighter jet crashes during training flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian fighter jet crashed during a late-night training mission in western Hamadan province, killing one of the two pilots onboard.

The aircraft went down during a routine air force exercise, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

One pilot was killed in the incident, while the second pilot survived. Authorities said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The accident comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, as the U.S. continues a significant military buildup near Iran.

President Donald Trump has deployed warships, fighter jets and other military assets to the Middle East, stating that the objective is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon — an accusation Tehran denies.

Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military action against Iran, initially citing a deadly crackdown on protesters last month and more recently pointing to concerns over the country’s nuclear program.

