Two more soldiers desert from the Armenian occupation army

Due to unbearable conditions of service and hazing in the Armenian army units deployed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, almost every day, cases of desertion and unauthorized abandonment of duty by military personnel are recorded.

Armiya.az reports with reference to the Armenian media that another such case occurred recently. The information was disseminated in the social network. It is reported that on July 24, two servicemen of the Armenian occupation army, Nver Beglaryan and Suren Abrahamyan, voluntarily left the military unit to evade military service.

The investigation has been launched. Both servicemen were declared deserters. And the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, like in other similar cases, forbade the disclosure of the fact of the incident.

