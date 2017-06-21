Two Universities in Azerbaijan to get public legal entity status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on reorganizing the Baku State University and Azerbaijan State Economic University, APA reports.

According to the order, the Baku State University and Azerbaijan State Economic University will be granted the status of public legal entity under the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.



The Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare a draft charter of the legal entity, as well as proposals on those exercising authorities of founder and submit to the president within two months.



Earlier Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on reorganizing the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

News.Az

