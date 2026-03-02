Two wounded in Iranian missile strike on Israel's Beersheba - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were wounded, one of them seriously, after an Iranian ballistic missile struck the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, emergency responders said.

Southern Israel’s air raid sirens continued to sound in Beersheba and the surrounding area amid the ongoing barrage of Iranian missiles, underscoring the intensity of the conflict, News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel.

Details on the exact location of the impact and the broader context of the attack were not immediately available, but it follows a series of strikes by Iran against multiple targets in Israel in recent days.

WATCH: Moment of Iranian missile impact in Be’er Sheva. pic.twitter.com/se0YpRb1kE — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 2, 2026

News.Az