Iran launches 10th missile wave of missile attacks on Israel

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out fresh strikes against Israeli targets as part of the tenth wave of its “True Promise 4” operation, claiming it hit a government complex in Tel Aviv and a site in East Jerusalem.

In a statement released by its public relations department, the IRGC said several Khaybar missiles were used in the latest phase of the operation, describing the assault as having “opened doors to a massive inferno” in Israeli territory, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the statement, the targeted locations included the Israeli government complex in Tel Aviv, military and security facilities in Haifa, and areas in East Jerusalem.

The IRGC also warned residents of Israeli territories to immediately evacuate areas near military bases, security centers, and government facilities.

The group had previously signaled its intention to intensify attacks on Israel.

