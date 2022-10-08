Two years pass since third terror attack committed by Armenia on Azerbaijan's Ganja

Two years pass since third terror attack committed by Armenia on Azerbaijan's Ganja

Two years have passed since the third missile attack of the Armenian armed forces on Ganja during the second Karabakh war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020 , News.az reports.

On October 8, 2020, Azerbaijan's second largest city came under missile attack from Armenia.

As a result of act of terrorism, two avenue and a school were completely destroyed.



Note that Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, was subjected to rocket and heavy artillery attacks on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17. In total, 26 people were killed, 175 people were injured as a result of these terrible terrors, numerous civil infrastructure objects and vehicles were damaged in a large amount.



