Typhoon Kalmaegi heads toward Cambodia

Typhoon Kalmaegi has killed at least 188 people in the Philippines and five in Vietnam, according to updated figures from local authorities.

The powerful storm is now moving west toward Cambodia and Laos after battering Vietnam’s central coast on Thursday with winds reaching up to 149 kilometers per hour (92 miles per hour), News.Az reports, citing BBC.

In Vietnam, towns along the central coastline were strewn with debris Friday morning after taking the full force of the storm overnight. Fierce winds uprooted trees, ripped roofs from homes, and shattered large windows. Thousands of residents sought refuge in schools and public buildings as army units were deployed to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

In the Philippines, Kalmaegi left a trail of destruction earlier in the week, causing flash floods and landslides that devastated several provinces. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, with dozens reported missing.

Meteorological agencies in the region have warned that the storm could bring heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of Cambodia and southern Laos as it continues its westward path through mainland Southeast Asia.

