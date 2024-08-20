Typhoon-triggered heavy rains kill at least 50 in central China

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 50 people have died and 15 others have been missing in central China since late July after the region was hit by typhoon-induced heavy rains and floods.

Rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi had severely impacted Zixing since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.Flood and rain displaced 128,000 people, while 11,869 houses and buildings were damaged or collapsed.Rescue efforts and post-disaster reconstruction are underway.

