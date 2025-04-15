He missed games due to knee, neck, back, hamstring and ankle injuries. In 2020, he played in just two games before undergoing neck surgery. He missed 13 games in 2022 with a hamstring avulsion that required surgery during training camp.

After reworking his contract, Smith played in 13 games in 2023 with the Cowboys. He joined the Jets on a one-year deal and started 10 games before ending the year on injured reserve with a neck injury.

At his best, Smith was the prototype left tackle with long arms and athleticism to handle the NFL's best pass rushers. He began his career at right tackle before moving to left tackle in 2012 for good.

Four times in a five-year span, Smith, Frederick and Martin were named to the Pro Bowl together.

Frederick retired after the 2019 season making good on a return after missing the previous season dealing with the effects of Guillaine-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that impacts the nervous system.

Martin entered 2024 all but knowing it would be his final season. An ankle injury limited him to 10 games and required season-ending surgery.

Only Smith went on to play for another team, but he has retired as a Cowboy and close the circle on one of the best offensive line trios the Cowboys have ever had.