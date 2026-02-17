Tyson vs Mayweather fight date, location confirmed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to face off in a historic exhibition match scheduled for April 25, 2026, with the fight expected to take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The bout, which has been the subject of speculation for months, has now reportedly been agreed in principle by both fighters. The event is being promoted as a high-profile “legend vs. legend” showcase rather than an official professional contest, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The location carries major historical significance. The fight is planned as a symbolic return to the region that hosted the famous 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” bout between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. While the exact venue inside the country has not yet been finalized, organizers say the goal is to recreate the global cultural impact of that historic event.

The exhibition is being organized by CSI Sports and Fight Sports. Industry insiders expect the event to draw massive global viewership, especially following Tyson’s widely watched 2024 return to the ring.

Tyson, who will be 59 at the time of the fight, has publicly confirmed that the match is moving forward. Mayweather, 48, is expected to maintain his undefeated professional record of 50-0 because the fight is classified as an exhibition and will not count toward official career statistics.

Because of the exhibition format, the fight is expected to follow modified rules designed to reduce physical strain. Reports suggest the match could feature eight rounds lasting two minutes each, rather than the traditional three-minute championship round structure.

There will also be no official weight class requirement. Tyson is expected to enter the ring at roughly 220–230 pounds, consistent with his heavyweight background. Mayweather, historically a welterweight and super welterweight fighter, is expected to weigh around 150–160 pounds, creating a rare open-weight exhibition matchup.

The event is expected to generate major commercial interest and could become one of the most watched exhibition boxing events in recent years. Organizers are positioning the fight as both a sporting spectacle and a historic tribute to boxing’s global legacy.

