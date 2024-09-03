UAE donates mpox vaccines to 5 African countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE has dispatched several aircraft carrying mpox vaccines to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, and Cameroon.

The initiative aims to support efforts of the five African countries in addressing and mitigating the outbreak of the virus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared as a global health emergency, News.Az reports citing foreign media. In a statement, the UAE Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, said the support “affirms the country’s steadfast commitment to assisting other nations during crises and disasters.”He added, “The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian values as part of its ongoing commitment to extend a helping hand and assist impacted communities across the world.”Earlier, the UAE allocated $5 million fund for polio vaccinations in Gaza as the enclave recorded its first case in 25 years amid the ongoing war that obstructed major humanitarian efforts.The vaccination campaign, which began on Saturday, is carried out by the WHO to immunize over 640,000 Gazan children under the age of 10.Supporting humanitarian efforts in war-stricken Sudan and South Sudan, the UAE has signed a $7 million agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The agreement allocates $6 million for UNICEF’s operations in Sudan and $1 million for its activities in South Sudan.

