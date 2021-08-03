UAE lifts ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates will on Thursday carry a ban on transit flights together with from India and Pakistan, the Nationwide Emergency and Disaster Administration Authority (NCEMA) mentioned on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

India and Pakistan are necessary markets for Emirates, Etihad Airways and different UAE carriers flydubai and Air Arabia.

The Gulf state, a serious worldwide journey hub, had banned passengers from many South Asian and African states travelling by its airports this yr due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NCEMA mentioned on Twitter that passengers travelling from nations the place flights had been banned would have the ability to transit by its airports from Aug. 5 so long as they current a damaging PCR coronavirus take a look at taken 72 hours previous to departure.

Closing vacation spot approval would additionally need to be offered, the authority mentioned, including that UAE departure airports would prepare separate lounges for transiting passengers.

The transit ban had additionally included Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Nigeria.

Dubai state provider Emirates welcomed the federal government’s choice to permit journeys to renew from the affected nations. There was no quick remark from different UAE airways on the announcement, which additionally eased an entry ban on residents coming back from nations the place flights had been suspended.

NCEMA mentioned a ban on entry to the UAE for passengers from these nations would even be lifted for these with legitimate residencies and who’re licensed by Emirati authorities as totally vaccinated.

Nevertheless, they would want to use for online entry permits previous to travelling and would want to current a damaging PCR take a look at taken 48 hours previous to departure.

These working within the medical, academic, or authorities sectors within the Gulf Arab state in addition to these finding out or finishing medical remedy within the UAE could be exempt from the vaccination requirement as would humanitarian circumstances.

News.Az