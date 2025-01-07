UAE permits individuals to use drones under new conditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and relevant entities, has announced that the use of drones by individuals will be permitted starting January 7, 2025, under specific conditions to ensure safety and community protection, News.az reports citing Gulf Today .

Details and requirements are available through the UAE Drones app and the official website (https://drones.gov.ae). The Unified National Drone Platform facilitates registration and operations, aiming to enhance quality of life and achieve the “We the UAE 2031” vision.It is evident that prior to this, companies and organisations were permitted to engage in this activity.The lifting of the ban is said to be the result of a deliberate process, meticulously designed to ensure the safety of the airspace, and to facilitate the practice of this hobby by individuals, following the provision of comprehensive support and guidance.A press conference will be held on (09/01/2025) to reveal the details of the decision and the mechanisms for carrying out the activity. This decision is part of a gradual plan that ensures compliance with safety requirements and the protection of the community, persons and property.The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with strategic partners, has launched the National Unified Drone Platform. This interactive platform aims to register and regualte operations, and define the requirements for the use of drones. The platform functions as a unified centre, integrating all relevant stakeholders within a single physical or virtual space, thereby facilitating streamlined procedures for users. It serves as a fundamental pillar of support for the ongoing development and enhancement of the drone sector, contributing to the fulfilment of national strategic objectives that are aligned with the vision of 'We the UAE 2031' and the UAE Centennial 2071.It is imperative that users refer to the UAE Drones app in order to view all conditions, registration steps and permitted areas. In addition, users must ensure that the drone has a remote identity broadcast system. Registration enquiries should be directed to (drones@gcaa.gov.ae), airspace enquiries to (airspaceapprovals@gcaa.gov.ae), and for technical support, users are invited to contact (UAEDrones@eand.com) or call (028140404).The concerned authorities have stressed the importance of reporting any incident that may endanger the safety of individuals or property. This is to be achieved by means of the 'Incident Report' function on the unified national platform (UAE Drones), by completing the report form and providing the requisite information. This aims to enhance the standards of drone operation, thereby promoting enhanced safety and security for individuals, society and property.

News.Az