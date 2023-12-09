UAE President makes call to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 9, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state discussed the relations between our countries and future cooperation prospects.

The presidents touched on the existing areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, especially the opportunities for cooperation in economic development, renewable energy and other important directions for the sustainable development of our countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the telephone conversation, the World Climate Action Summit organized in Dubai within the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 was touched upon.

The head of our state congratulated the President of the United Arab Emirates on the successful holding of this Summit, recalled with pleasure his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to Dubai to participate in this event, and expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown. The President of Azerbaijan expressed hope that the results of this event will make a practical and significant contribution to the fight against global climate change, as well as serve sustainable development in the world.

