UAE to fund Gaza housing project built by local firm

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Gaza-based construction firm has been contracted to build an Emirati-funded housing compound for tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, Israeli and Palestinian sources told Reuters.

The Masoud & Ali Contracting Co (MACC) will employ Gaza workers and partner with two Egyptian firms to construct the project, which would span 74 acres near Rafah. The plan calls for multi-storey, pre-fabricated trailer-style units designed to house displaced families, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The project, reportedly dubbed “Emirates City”, signals efforts to start reconstruction without waiting for Israeli withdrawal, a key step in the next phase of a ceasefire under U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

Sources said employing local Palestinian workers could reduce resistance to the project, though it remains uncertain how many will live or work in the Israeli-controlled area.

Since the ceasefire in October, Israel retains control of 53% of Gaza, much of which has been demolished or fortified. Gaza’s more than 2 million residents now largely live in makeshift tents and damaged buildings along the coast under Hamas control.

The UAE has pledged $1.2 billion for Gaza reconstruction and has provided nearly $3 billion in aid since the war began in 2023. Palestinian analysts say using a local firm for the housing project will be “more acceptable to Gazans,” providing jobs, respecting local culture, and helping accelerate recovery.

News.Az