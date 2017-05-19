UAE’s FM to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on May 21-22, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

As part of the visit, Abdullah bin Zayed will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

The further actions will be outlined for Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation in the political and economic spheres.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE are at a high level. The relations between the two countries are based on multi-vector cooperation taking into account mutual interests.

The UAE is one of the most important partners of Azerbaijan in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East region.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is the most important partner of the UAE in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan and UAE have close positions on many international issues.

Azerbaijan and UAE also actively cooperate within the OIC, the UN and other international organizations.

The UAE also supports the fair position of Azerbaijan in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE amounted to $69.37 million in 2016, which is by 14.35 percent more than in 2015.

News.Az

