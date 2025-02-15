Uber accuses DoorDash of anticompetitive practices in lawsuit

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A DoorDash sign is pictured on a restaurant in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Uber Technologies (NYSE: ) has filed a lawsuit against DoorDash (NASDAQ: ), accusing the online delivery firm of anticompetitive practices, leading to higher costs for both restaurants and customers, News.az reports citing Reuters.

In a filing in California Superior Court in San Francisco on Friday, Uber accused DoorDash of coercing restaurants into using DoorDash as their exclusive or sole preferred provider for delivery.

"DoorDash’s underhanded tactics have cost Uber millions of dollars in revenue and unlawfully restricted its ability to grow Uber Direct, the Uber Eats platform for first-party delivery," Uber said in the lawsuit, first reported by the Wall Street Journal late Friday.

"Uber’s case has no merit. Their claims are unfounded and based on their inability to offer merchants, consumers, or couriers a quality alternative," a DoorDash spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

News.Az