Uber ordered to pay $8.5M in driver assault trial

Uber has been ordered by a U.S. jury to pay $8.5 million to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a driver, in a landmark trial that could shape thousands of similar lawsuits against the ride-hailing company.

The verdict was delivered in federal court in Phoenix, Arizona, where jurors found Uber legally responsible for the driver’s actions. The jury awarded $8.5 million in compensatory damages but did not grant punitive damages, despite the plaintiff’s legal team seeking more than $140 million, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case is considered a key test trial, or “bellwether,” among more than 3,000 similar lawsuits filed against Uber in U.S. federal court. Such trials are often used to help determine how future cases might be resolved or settled.

The lawsuit was filed by Jaylynn Dean, who said she was assaulted by an Uber driver when she was 19. She argued the company failed to take sufficient steps to protect riders despite being aware of reports of assaults linked to drivers.

During the trial, the jury determined that the driver could be considered an agent of Uber, making the company liable for his actions under certain legal standards.

Uber said it plans to appeal the decision. The company noted that jurors rejected other claims, including allegations that Uber was negligent or that its safety systems were defective.

In a statement, Uber said the verdict supports its position that it has invested heavily in rider safety measures.

The case is being closely watched because of its potential impact on thousands of similar claims pending against Uber. Rival ride-hailing companies are also facing lawsuits raising comparable allegations.

Uber has long argued that drivers are independent contractors, not employees, and that it cannot be held responsible for criminal actions outside normal job duties. The company says it conducts background checks and has introduced safety tools for riders.

The trial highlighted long-standing debates about safety standards and platform responsibility in the gig economy. Critics have argued ride-hailing companies should do more to prevent misconduct, while companies say they cannot fully control independent contractors’ behavior.

The verdict could influence future settlement negotiations and legal strategies across the ride-hailing sector as courts continue to examine where responsibility lies between platforms and drivers.

