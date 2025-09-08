UCLA backup QB Pierce Clarkson arrested, suspended indefinitely

+ ↺ − 16 px

UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson was arrested Friday on an unspecified felony charge, according to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Clarkson has been suspended from the team indefinitely "pending the outcome of the legal process," UCLA said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

"This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy," the school said.

Clarkson, 21, was arrested at noon Friday by the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division. Bail was set at $30,000. His first court date is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Clarkson, the son of prominent quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson, has yet to play a down for the Bruins, who are 0-2 after losing to Utah and UNLV. Nico Iamaleava has started both games.

Clarkson spent two seasons at Louisville, attempting six passes for 18 yards and rushing five times for 9 yards. Following a short-lived transfer to Ole Miss in January, he committed to UCLA in May.

News.Az