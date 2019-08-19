UEFA Champions League play-off to start Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Champions League's first leg of the play-off matches will kick off with three matches on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Winners of the play-off ties will advance to the group stage.

The first leg matches will conclude with three matches on Wednesday.

The second leg of play-off round matches will be played on Aug. 27-28.

The first leg matches are as follows:

Tuesday:

LASK (AUS) v Club Brugge (BEL)

APOEL (the Greek Cypriot side) v Ajax (NED)

Cluj (ROM) v Slavia Prag (CZE)





Wednesday:

Olympiakos (GRE) v Krasnodar (RUS)

Young Boys (SUI) v Crvena Zvezda (SER)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Rosenborg (NOR)

News.Az

