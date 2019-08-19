Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Champions League play-off to start Tuesday

  • Sports
  • Share
UEFA Champions League play-off to start Tuesday

The UEFA Champions League's first leg of the play-off matches will kick off with three matches on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Winners of the play-off ties will advance to the group stage.

The first leg matches will conclude with three matches on Wednesday.

The second leg of play-off round matches will be played on Aug. 27-28. 

The first leg matches are as follows:

Tuesday:

LASK (AUS) v Club Brugge (BEL)

APOEL (the Greek Cypriot side) v Ajax (NED)

Cluj (ROM) v Slavia Prag (CZE)

Wednesday:

Olympiakos (GRE) v Krasnodar (RUS)

Young Boys (SUI) v Crvena Zvezda (SER)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Rosenborg (NOR)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      