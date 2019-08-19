UEFA Champions League play-off to start Tuesday
The UEFA Champions League's first leg of the play-off matches will kick off with three matches on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.
Winners of the play-off ties will advance to the group stage.
The first leg matches will conclude with three matches on Wednesday.
The second leg of play-off round matches will be played on Aug. 27-28.
The first leg matches are as follows:
Tuesday:
LASK (AUS) v Club Brugge (BEL)
APOEL (the Greek Cypriot side) v Ajax (NED)
Cluj (ROM) v Slavia Prag (CZE)
Wednesday:
Olympiakos (GRE) v Krasnodar (RUS)
Young Boys (SUI) v Crvena Zvezda (SER)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Rosenborg (NOR)
News.Az