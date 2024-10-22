UEFA Champions League returns: What to watch on Matchday 3

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League resumes on October 22/23 as 36 teams gear up for their third matches in the revamped league phase.

Tuesday 22 October

Milan vs Club Brugge (18.45)

Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda (18.45)

Paris vs PSV

Juventus vs Stuttgart

Arsenal vs Shakhtar

Aston Villa vs Bologna

Girona vs Slovan Bratislava

Sturm Graz vs Sporting CP

Real Madrid vs Dortmund

Wednesday 23 October

Atalanta vs Celtic (18.45)

Brest vs Leverkusen (18.45)

Manchester City vs Sparta Praha

Leipzig vs Liverpool

Barcelona vs Bayern München

Atlético de Madrid vs Lille

Benfica vs Feyenoord

Salzburg vs GNK Dinamo

Young Boys vs Inter

News.Az, citing UEFA.com, pores over all the fixtures and picks out the important stats and key storylines ahead of Matchday 3.Milan have endured a difficult start to the league phase with two defeats, but the 1-0 reverse at Leverkusen on Matchday 2 produced plenty to smile about for new coach Paulo Fonseca. "This is the game I liked the most since I arrived," he said. "In the second half, we played a fantastic game. We created a lot but couldn't make it happen. We are sad and disappointed, but I am satisfied with how we played."Club Brugge got on the board with a 1-0 win over Sturm Graz and coach Nicky Hayen is expecting Milan to be desperate for three points. "Milan have nothing from their two matches so the next one will be a tough game, a 'must-win' game for them," he said. "But I always want to keep things in perspective. In football, anything is always possible."Did you know?Milan have won only two of their last 11 matches in the Champions League (group stage/league phase to final).Monaco made a strong start to the league phase by beating Barcelona but needed a late comeback to earn a point at GNK Dinamo, having been 2-0 down inside the final 20 minutes in Zagreb. Defender Thilo Kehrer said the tough match "showed there are no easy games in the Champions League", something Crvena Zvezda can vouch for after defeats against Benfica and Inter so far."We want to go as far as possible – we have to think game by game," said Crvena Zvezda coach Vladan Milojević. "In the first two, we played against very strong opponents, but there are many games left." The Serbian side's first thought will certainly be to end their run of 12 Champions League league phase/group stage matches without a victory.Did you know?None of Crvena Zvezda's last 19 matches in the Champions League (group stage/league phase to final) have finished goalless.After a 3-1 loss to Juventus in their opener, PSV got their first point with a 1-1 draw against Sporting CP, although there was slight disappointment over conceding a late equaliser. "We showed what we can achieve as a team," said striker Luuk De Jong. "The last game, against Juventus, we were not the team we can be. We should be proud – the way we played, the way we fought the duels. Until the 85th minute, we played a great game together."By contrast, Paris coach Luis Enrique was less than impressed by the way his side competed in their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal and pointed to where his charges need to improve to get their campaign back on track. "We knew it was going to be a tough match, with a high pressing game from our opponents," he said. "We failed to deal with that pressure. We struggled to win our duels; we lost nearly all of them and it's difficult to be competitive like that."Did you know?Paris have lost only one of their last 37 home matches in the Champions League group stage/league phase (W29 D7).With 27 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target, and 69% possession, Stuttgart came away from their meeting with Sparta Praha frustrated at only earning a point. "1-1 isn't enough for a game like that where we were in control for 90 minutes," lamented forward Jamie Leweling. "We dominated possession so to come away with a 1-1 draw just isn't enough."Happier with his side's performance was Juventus coach Thiago Motta, who saw his team overcome a red card to goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and twice come from behind to beat Leipzig 3-2. "We approached the game in the right way – it is a deserved victory," he said. "We did well with situations not to our advantage. The boys continued, focused and were determined to do what they came to do."Did you know?Juventus have won their last five UEFA competition matches against German clubs.Arsenal's strong defence has been a standout of the league phase thus far. Not only are they one of just six teams not to concede a goal, they have managed the feat against two dangerous attacking sides in Atalanta (0-0) and Paris (2-0). Forward Kai Havertz believes those recent results are promising. "We've learned from last season, when we went out in the quarter-finals," he said. "We've grown up as a team; everyone is a year older so I think we are ready for all the coming challenges."Breaching that defence will be a key objective for Shakhtar, who are yet to score in the league phase. "We failed to convert our chances," said defender Alaa Ghram after the 3-0 defeat by Atalanta. "I think that the problem was not the three goals but in how aggressive we were. I think we lacked aggression in finishing a little. However, given the way we played the game in general, I am satisfied."Did you know?Shakhtar have beaten Arsenal twice in four matches in the Champions League, though both triumphs came at home.Villa's 1-0 win over Bayern in their first-ever Champions League home match was a magical night at Villa Park, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was not getting carried away despite the special result. "It's a statement, but there are still a lot of games to play," he said. "We want to qualify in the top eight. It's one step at a time: we've got Bologna at home [next] and we are probably more relaxed now, but we want to win every game."Bologna have performed better than results suggest, having racked up 17 attempts in a 0-0 draw with Shakhtar and given Liverpool some nervy moments in a 2-0 defeat in which they had more shots than the hosts. "We wanted to leave Anfield with our heads held high, and I think we did that," said Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano. "We created chances; we caused problems for Liverpool. We knew this was a learning curve for us and we laid the foundations for our future journey."Did you know?Aston Villa have only failed to score in one of their last 33 UEFA competition home games.Both sides are searching for their first point, but Girona have come closest to positive results, losing narrowly to Paris (1-0) and Feyenoord (3-2). Despite the defeat, Girona coach Míchel was buoyed by his team's performance against Feyenoord. "Our second half was nothing short of spectacular," he said. "My mindset is that I know football is all about results, but that doesn't influence me. I want to see the second-half work repeated for 90 minutes every time we play."Slovan Bratislava coach Vladimír Weiss admitted he was hoping for "some miracle" against Manchester City on Matchday 2, but his team will be more confident here. They will need more resilience if they are to break their duck, though, having conceded at least four goals in each of their league phase matches so far.Did you know?Girona had lost only two of their last 19 home matches in all competitions (W14 D3) before that defeat by Feyenoord on Matchday 2.These sides faced each other in last year's Europa League group stage, with Sporting CP claiming 2-1 and 3-0 victories and Viktor Gyökeres scoring in both games. Coach Rúben Amorim highlighted the need to get his in-form striker involved more than he was against PSV last time out. "We often didn't make good decisions with the ball up front," he said after the 1-1 draw. "We couldn't provide support to the forward line and Viktor was often left isolated."Sturm Graz are looking to get points on the board following a 2-1 loss to Brest and 1-0 defeat by Club Brugge. "We've just got to start turning these good performances into some points," said striker Mika Biereth. "We're a very inexperienced team at this level, so it's just about learning on the job and trying to get better game by game. At the highest club level, there's fine margins."Did you know?Sporting CP have lost only one of their last ten UEFA competition matches (W4 D5).Last season's finalists come into this contest off the back of significantly contrasting results, Dortmund earning their joint-biggest Champions League win with a 7-1 success against Celtic while Madrid lost 1-0 to Lille – ending a 36-match unbeaten run and a 14-game streak without defeat in this competition. "We have to learn from our errors and improve because we have a lot of matches coming up," noted Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after their setback.The 2-0 final defeat by Madrid is clearly still in the minds of Dortmund's staff and players, with coach Nuri Şahin stating that the club have "taken important steps in our development", while forward Karim Adeyemi, who scored a hat-trick against Celtic, added: "We can reach the final again if we keep playing like this. The sky's the limit for us."Did you know?In 15 Champions League encounters between the two sides, Madrid have won seven, with five draws and three Dortmund triumphs.Celtic's topsy-turvy league phase gets its next stern test at Europa League champions Atalanta. A 5-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava had the Scottish giants flying high, but a 7-1 humbling at Dortmund has given them plenty to ponder ahead of Matchday 3. "It's a lesson for us," said midfielder Callum McGregor after the Dortmund match. "We need to use it as an experience and take that forward into our next games."Atalanta have four points from two games and coach Gian Piero Gasperini has his eyes set on the top part of the ladder after a 3-0 win against Shakhtar. "[This] victory puts us in a position where, by taking advantage of the games within our reach, we can stay in the top tier," he said.Did you know?Atalanta have lost only two of their last 16 UEFA competition matches (W9 D5).Even Brest's players have been surprised by their stunning start to their first Champions League season, with the French club sitting second in the league table after brilliant victories over Sturm Graz (2-1) and Salzburg (4-0). "We dreamed of a start to the Champions League league phase like this, but nobody thought it would really happen," said goalkeeper Marco Bizot. "We've played two fantastic games with really good team performances."They will get their toughest test yet in the form of a Leverkusen side who are also unbeaten following a 4-0 win against Feyenoord and a 1-0 defeat of Milan, which impressed coach Xabi Alonso. "In the Champions League, you have to know how to suffer and fight, show team spirit," he said. "This is an important step for us. We lacked something on a physical level, but I saw a serious match and I'm satisfied."Did you know?Brest's 4-0 victory at Salzburg was the biggest win for a French club away from home against an Austrian team in UEFA competition history.Sparta Praha have started their league phase adventure with two good results against high-level opposition and, while coach Lars Friis knows how tough their next opponents will be, he is pleased with where his team sit. "We play one top team after the other in this competition," he said. "Right now, we have four points and we are very happy with that."Manchester City are also on four points and coach Pep Guardiola had no complaints about his side's 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava last time out. "We played very well in the first half, especially in the first 15–20 minutes. We had a lot of chances and could have added more goals."Did you know?Manchester City are now unbeaten in their last 25 Champions League games (W17 D8), matching the record set by Manchester United.The Merseyside club have claimed a pair of two-goal wins over Italian opposition so far, and maintaining that consistency is the aim during the early part of this league phase, according to Mohamed Salah. "It's a good start but it's early days," he said. "We just take one game at a time and see where it takes us. We're happy with our start, but there's a long way to go."Leipzig should be vibrant opponents despite a tricky start to the campaign featuring losses to Atlético de Madrid and Juventus, the latter ending 3-2 and leaving coach Marco Rose with things to work on. "We have to turn the disappointment in the dressing room into anger, into activity, into a willingness to do better next time, to react differently next time," he said. "At this level, you really cannot allow yourself a moment of weakness."Did you know?Liverpool have won 13 of their last 14 Champions League group stage/league phase matches.Barcelona got their campaign back on track in impressive style on Matchday 2 but will have to beat one of their biggest bogey teams if they are to make it two wins on the trot – Bayern have won their last six Champions League matches against the Spanish giants, and ten of 13 all time. "We've got a series of very interesting rivals coming up," said Barça's Hansi Flick ahead of a visit from the club he used to coach. "I'm hungry for that, as are the players and fans, meaning we need to be at our best level."Bayern are now the side needing to bounce back following a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa, which midfielder Joshua Kimmich summed up by saying, "We didn't play our game 100%. We made a few too many mistakes and weren't quite as good on the second balls as we have been in recent weeks." Coach Vincent Kompany noted that "when we have the ball, we're dangerous", but can his team dominate possession against such a high-profile opponent?Did you know?Bayern were unbeaten in a competition-record 41 Champions League group stage/league phase matches (W37 D4) before that loss to Aston Villa.Both Atleti and Lille experienced historic results on Matchday 2 of the Champions League, but only one team had reason to celebrate. Atleti lost 4-0 to Benfica – their joint-biggest margin of defeat in UEFA club competition – while Lille claimed their first win over Real Madrid, stunning the defending champions 1-0. "We weren't there and no one is exempt,” said Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak. "It was a very bad game, the worst of the season. Leaving an impression like that is not good. Once again, we started badly, and this time we didn't know how to react."Lille coach Bruno Génésio was understandably elated after the Madrid success, meanwhile. "That's why we do this job," he said. "That's what makes this sport so beautiful. These are the moments that will stay with us." Now comes a challenge nearly as difficult – backing up that performance against a wounded Atleti.Did you know?Atleti are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches in the Champions League (group stage/league phase to final) and have won the most recent six.Benfica's 4-0 win over Atleti equalled the biggest winning margin by a Portuguese team against a Spanish side in a European Cup/Champions League fixture, but midfielder Orkun Kökçü wants the Eagles to keep their feet on the ground, saying: "It's a good step forward and now we have to keep being like this in every game, focusing on each game so it's easy for us to perform."Now they welcome Feyenoord, who ended a 22-year wait for an away win in the Champions League when they beat Girona 3-2 on Matchday 2. "We are improving a great deal," said midfielder Antoni Milambo. "We hadn't won away from home in this competition since before I was born." After such a long wait, can they make it back-to-back away victories when they visit Lisbon?Did you know?None of Feyenoord's last 17 matches in UEFA competition (group stage/league phase to final) have finished level.After two defeats to start the league phase, Salzburg are already viewing their home game against GNK Dinamo as pivotal. With a testing schedule ahead, the time for victories is now, according to midfielder Mads Bidstrup. "When we look at the games we have left, the next game against Dinamo is a must-win," he said. "But now we have to look at what we could do better; it's just not good enough at the moment."GNK Dinamo got off the mark with a 2-2 draw against Monaco, which significantly boosted morale for the Croatian side following their opening 9-2 defeat by Bayern. "They realised they can compete with teams of this calibre," coach Nenad Bjelica said of his players. "We will be competitive in every match and we have something to say in the Champions League. We will not be inferior to anyone and will be at least as strong as we were against Monaco."Did you know?Salzburg have started a Champions League campaign (group stage/league phase to final) with two successive defeats for the first time.Young Boys goalkeeper Marvin Keller looked on the bright side after his team's 5-0 defeat at Barcelona. "We can grow from experiences like this," he said. "We were away at one of the most talented teams in the world. It's very important experience gained. We take the positives and try to use them in the next game."That next game will be against another heavyweight, Inter, who flexed their muscles in a 4-0 win over Crvena Zvezda last time out. "We created many chances to score and dominated against a team that was defending low, but also with a lot of quality and physicality," noted defender Stefan de Vrij. "We were good – we showed that we have grown and improved when we circulate the ball, creating many opportunities. We must continue to work and improve."Did you know?Inter have kept ten clean sheets in their last 16 Champions League matches.

