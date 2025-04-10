UEFA Europa League quarter-finals: Key highlights to watch in first legs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals are set to deliver four thrilling match-ups, with the first legs kicking off on Thursday, April 10.

A showpiece final in Bilbao is now within tantalising reach for the remaining eight teams left in the UEFA Europa League as they get ready to kick off the quarter-finals.

News.Az, citing UEFA.com, previews all the action ahead of the first legs on Thursday 10 April.

Having led 4-0 on aggregate at one stage in their round of 16 tie, Bodø survived a spirited fightback from Conference League holders Olympiacos to book their place in a first ever Europa League quarter-finals. The Norwegian champions have won five of their six home games in this tournament so far, scoring three goals or more on four occasions, but coach Kjetil Knutsen is well aware that the toughest test may yet be about to come against league phase winners Lazio: "I am not a dreamer," he insisted to UEFA.com. "We know we are playing against a top, top team. But this could be the biggest moment in Bodø's history."

After winning their round of 16 away leg against Viktoria Plzeň despite being reduced to nine men, Lazio finished off the job with a 1-1 draw in Rome to seal their spot in a first Europa League quarter-final since 2018. Coach Marco Baroni suggested that the "real Lazio" only came out after his side fell behind against Plzeň, adding: "After conceding the goal, we increased the tempo, creating chances; it was clear that the team wanted to get through to the next round." The Biancocelesti offer a threat all over the pitch, as evidenced by centre-back Alessio Romagnoli popping up to score a header from a set piece in both legs against Plzeň.

Bodø have scored 24 goals in this season's competition - more than any other side.

A much-improved Tottenham overcame a 1-0 first-leg deficit to defeat AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in north London in their round of 16 second leg and keep alive their hopes of winning a third Europa League/UEFA Cup title. Despite their struggles domestically, Spurs continue to impress on the continent, and are unbeaten in their last 18 home games in UEFA competition (W15 D3). "Everybody is really proud because we're not having an easy season so it's really good to win this round and go into the next one," said centre-back Micky van de Ven. "It's going to be a really difficult game [against Frankfurt] but we know our quality and we know at home we are a really strong team."

Frankfurt continued to impress in this season's tournament with a stylish 6-2 aggregate victory over fellow former champions Ajax in the round of 16 as they continue their quest to repeat their 2022 success. Veteran forward Mario Götze was instrumental in the second leg, scoring two classy goals and earning the praise of his coach Dino Toppmöller, who said of the former Germany international "he's so team-oriented and doesn't try to shine himself. Then he gets rewarded with goals and great moments. His calm on the ball is key." Götze's experience and cool head could prove crucial against Spurs.

These teams faced each other in the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League, with Spurs edging a thriller 3-2 at home following a 0-0 draw in Frankfurt.

Rangers avenged the pain of a penalty shoot-out defeat in the final against Frankfurt in 2022 by coming out on top on spot-kicks in an engrossing round of 16 tie against Fenerbahçe, goalkeeper Jack Butland the hero with two fine saves. "These are the special nights in European football which you can't replace," beamed captain James Tavernier. "We didn't actually practise [penalties] this week. Maybe that helped!" There will be no talk of penalties just yet in the quarter-finals as the Gers hope to put themselves in a commanding first-leg position against Athletic Club on what they will be desperate to make another memorable Ibrox night.

It is difficult to avoid the feeling that destiny is guiding Athletic, with a superb second-leg performance against Roma sealing a 4-3 aggregate victory in the round of 16 and leaving them just two rounds away from a potential final on home soil in San Mamés. Key to their hopes is the irrepressible Nico Williams, who scored twice in the return against Roma to inspire his side. "There are games where your leaders have to stand up," lauded coach Ernesto Valverde. "Nico feels a responsibility, and he tried from the first minute." The EURO winner may well relish the fervent atmosphere in Glasgow as he looks to make his mark once again.

This will be the first meeting between these two teams in UEFA competition.

Lyon showed just how seriously they should be taken in this season's tournament with a commanding 7-1 aggregate victory over FCSB in the round of 16. Malick Fofana, Georges Mikautadze and Ernest Nuamah each scored two goals across the two legs to demonstrate the wealth of offensive talent OL boast in their ranks, and only Bodø/Glimt have scored more than the French side's 23 goals across the competition. After being knocked out at this stage in the 2021/22 Europa League by West Ham, Lyon will be keen to avoid the same fate again against English opposition.

United, meanwhile, put in arguably one of their best performances of the season in the home leg against Real Sociedad in the round of 16, Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick to secure a 4-1 win on the night, 5-2 on aggregate. "He can play set pieces, he can score penalties under pressure and make transitions late in games," said Fernandes' coach Ruben Amorim. "We need to help him win titles, because he deserves it." The omens for United are good, with two wins and two draws in their four previous meetings with Lyon, all of which came in the Champions League.

United have kept more average possession per game than any other side in this season's tournament, with 57.5%.

News.Az