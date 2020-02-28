UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw held

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw has been made in Nyon, Switzerland, according to the official website of UEFA.

The first legs are scheduled for 12 March, with the second legs on 19 March.

Round of 16 draw is as follows:

Istanbul Başakşehir (TUR) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Wolves (ENG)

Rangers (SCO) vs Leverkusen (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Internazionale Milano (ITA) vs Getafe (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP) vs Roma (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Salzburg (AUT)* vs Basel (SUI)

LASK (AUT) vs Manchester United (ENG)

