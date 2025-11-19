UEFA greenlights Barcelona’s Camp Nou return for Champions League

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA has approved Barcelona’s use of their partially rebuilt Camp Nou stadium for Champions League matches, the La Liga club confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement comes shortly after Barcelona revealed their long-awaited return to league action at the stadium, which has been under construction and inaccessible for over two years due to extensive renovations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Spanish champions will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou on December 9, just over two weeks after reinaugurating the stadium against Athletic Bilbao in domestic action on November 22.

Barcelona said in a statement that "UEFA accepted the request, considering that all the necessary requirements have been met."

The Camp Nou return will end a messy saga in which Barcelona repeatedly had to postpone their announced reopening of the stadium as construction delays and a failure to secure safety licences curtailed their plans.

The Catalans were humiliatingly forced to play two matches at their 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff training ground stadium in the first weeks of the season after failing to get the permit they needed for Camp Nou, because of safety reasons.

They have since then been playing in the 55,000-seater Olympic stadium on Montjuic hill.

Barcelona will open the Camp Nou against Bilbao with a temporary capacity of 45,401 spectators, with space for 105,000 when the top tier is eventually completed.

They opened the stadium up for 23,000 fans to watch a training session earlier in November as a test event in the reopening process.

The delay in the work represents a huge financial loss for the club, which needs the revenue generated by its stadium to regain stability.

Financially troubled Barcelona are estimated to be spending 1.5 billion euros ($1.74bn) on the rebuild.

